Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Nickie Watkins, 36, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree promoting contraband.
Robert Strader, 37, of Madisonville, was charged St. Charles, was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs.
Donna Barish, 49, of White Plains, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jacob Smith, 24, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Madison Duncan, 25, of Nebo, was charged Friday with operating on a suspended license and failure to produce insurance card.
Michael Fuller, 43, of Nebo, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.
Jordan Carroll, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and failure to appear.
Jason Henderson, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Buddy Marshall, 37, of Earlington, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Will Taylor, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Tompkins, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron Oglesby, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Roger McCarty, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Misty Fairrow, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.