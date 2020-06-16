If curbside recycling is coming back to Madisonville soon, it will not include inmates from the Hopkins County Jail.
“Nothing’s changed for us, as far as state inmate work programs,” Jailer Mike Lewis said Monday.
City marketing director Sara Lutz said during last week’s Facebook Live report that an update on resuming the recycling program might come within two weeks. It was stopped as a coronavirus precaution after the Kentucky Department of Corrections barred inmates from working outside jail or prison walls.
“The state is still restricting,” Lewis said about that Monday. But he wishes the restrictions would end.
“There’s a lot of things that have opened back up. We’ve asked for some permissions,” Lewis said.
Asked about Lewis’s comments Monday evening, the Madisonville mayor didn’t say much.
“It’s something that we’re going to talk about on Wednesday,” Kevin Cotton said. “We want to make sure things are in place before we make any kind of announcement.”
Wednesday has become the weekly city-county update day on Facebook Live.
The number of coronavirus cases in Hopkins County went up over the weekend. How much it went up depends on the source of information.
The county Health Department reported one new case Monday, putting the total at 223. Kentucky Public Health counted three new cases Saturday and one Monday, increasing its number to 229.
Monday’s state report on long-term care facilities showed just one resident and one staff member at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home still are active COVID-19 patients.
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• the Health Department noted 62% of all local patients are female. The percentage of female patients across Kentucky is about 51%.
• Michael Brown with the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet said 19 inmates and six staff members at Green River Correctional Institute remain positive for the virus. Tests there found 417 total cases.
• Molly’s Mutts Animal Rescue in Dixon noted its facility is off-limits for visitors. Approved applicants can greet and adopt animals outside by appointment.
• the Kentucky State Police canceled its Trooper Island Kids Camp. In its place, a virtual camp will begin Tuesday, June 30 on the KSP YouTube channel.
