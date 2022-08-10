The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Dakota C. King, was charged, August 8, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Linda H. Forbes, was charged, August 9, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Jack N. Mullins, was charged, August 8, 2022, for fleeing or evading the police on foot and trafficking methamphetamine.
• Jayda N. McDowell, was charged, August 8, 2022, for operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree and disregarding a stop sign.
• Ricky W. Hall, was charged, August 8, 2022, for burglary in the third degree and menacing.
