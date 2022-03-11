The Hopkins County Genealogical Society has announced its upcoming meetings, special events, and “Donut Saturdays.”
Steven Ray, a member of the genealogical society said all meetings and events are open to the general public. This year the “Donut Saturdays” are co-hosted with the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
Donut Saturdays are held beginning at 10 a.m. at the Government Center and introduce different speakers from authors to locals.
The dates and speakers for Donut Saturdays are:
• Mar. 26 with speaker author Steve E. Asher talking about his book, “More Curious Counties From Kentucky.”
• April 2 with speaker Margaret Kirkwood Love talking about Growing up in Nebo.
• April 16 with speaker Tom Jake talking about the history of Admiral Kimmel and Pearl Harbor.
• May 21 with speaker Jack Bramer speaking on the “Governors I have Known.”
• June 4 with speaker Derek Moore, executive director of the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.
• July 30 with speaker Superintendent Katherine Bragaw of the Lincoln National Park.
• Aug. 20 with speaker Todd Van Beck talking about The Titanic.
• Sept. 17 with speaker Keith Winstead talking about the Winstead Family of Nebo.
• Nov. 19 with speaker Wynn Radford talking about “Good Government League in Western Kentucky.”
The Genealogical Society meets monthly at 7 p.m. at the Government Center and listens to different speakers from across the state. Normally, the group meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, but in March they are meeting on the fifth Tuesday.
The society’s regular meetings and speakers are:
• Mar. 29 with speaker Keith Pruitt.
• April 26 with speaker Peyton Adams.
• May 24 with speaker Bill Cunningham.
• June 28 with speaker Hopalong Cassidy for Indianapolis.
• July 26 with speaker Frank Lott, the executive director of Customs House in Clarksville.
• Aug. 23 with speakers Jamie Johnson, executive director of the Historical Rail Park & Train Museum in Bowling Green.
• Sept. 27 with speakers David Smith, executive director of Jefferson Davis Monument in Fairview.
• Oct. 25 with speakers Linda Ward.
• Nov. 22 with speaker Steve Ray.
The Genealogical Society only has a few special events planned for this year. The first one is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at the Covenant Community Church to hear Evelyn Richardson, the Logan County historian, speak on the history of The Red River Revivals.
The second special event is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, and is a special Halloween event. It will start at 10 a.m. at West Kentucky Dream Center and will have author Steve E. Asher discuss his books on hauntings.
There will be a joint Christmas Dinner just for the Genealogical Society and the Historical Society members in early December. Kitty Durham and Sarah Porter will be the program talking about their Shaker ancestry, and they will sing original Shaker songs and hymns.
Anyone not a member of either the Genealogical Society or Historical Society can join if they want to participate in the Christmas Dinner. All other meetings and events are open to the public.
