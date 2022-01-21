The Madisonville Community College, in partnership with the MLK Endowed Scholarship Fund of Hopkins County of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, recently awarded two scholarships to promising students.
The two local students, Jasmine Herndon and Draven Winebarger were awarded the scholarships at the college’s on-campus Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Dr. Jay Parrent, vice-president of Quality Assurance and Administration, said this is a scholarship endowment that we have recognized students for years and worked with the Community Foundation to award it.
“Draven and Jasmaine are two wonderful students who are most deserving of this scholarship,” he said. “The college is so proud of them, and we look forward to seeing what their future holds.”
Herndon is an integrated nursing major, who works locally as a certified nurse. Winebarger graduated with an Associate in Science degree and is now pursuing a second degree in network administration.
Parrent said MCC and the Community Foundation have partnered for years to provide funding to students who exhibit academic promise, leadership, and a commitment to building a diverse community.
“Students must have an excellent classroom record and contribute to the campus and community,” he said.
This year’s student recipients were awarded the scholarships in memoriam of Tim Thomas, he said. Thomas was instrumental in the scholarship and raising funds to support it.
“He was such a wonderful person and leader in the community,” said Parrent. “He embodied the message of Dr. King and worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.