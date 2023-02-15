With the past few days being warm and dry, construction crews have been able to pour all of the flooring for the Hopkins County Sportsplex, which is still slated to open later this year.
According to Frank Wallace, Building Official for the City of Madisonville/Hopkins County, all underground utilities have been installed for the center spine which includes the main entrance, offices, main hallway, two party rooms, kitchen and concession areas.
