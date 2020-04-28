Two more Hopkins County women died from the coronavirus, officials reported Monday. But the mayor of Madisonville offered hope that the lengthy lock-in might end before long.
“One of the things that we’re looking at is trying to get some outdoor activities back up and running as soon as possible,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said during the daily Facebook Live briefing.
Cotton gave no specifics, but Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. suggested closed golf courses could be first up.
“They’re likely to open soon if the number of cases keeps declining,” Whitfield told WFMW Radio’s “Western Kentucky Live.”
That “decline” is a matter of perspective. Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases went up by four over the weekend, putting the total at 175.
That total is an increase of 19 from the prior Monday. But the confirmed coronavirus count jumped by 60 in the prior seven-day period, and 32 from the week before that.
“Hopefully the numbers are stabilizing,” Whitfield said.
But results from last week’s three-day testing drive at Madisonville North Hopkins High School could make a big difference. Beach said some of that won’t show up in the county report for a few days.
“It’s taking longer for positive results to get to the Health Department,” Beach said. “These results are being sent directly to Kroger,” whose health branch conducted the free tests.
“Then Kroger is sending the positives to the [Kentucky] Department of Public Health, instead of the local health department,” Beach continued. “Then the Department of Public Health is reporting that in our epidemiology system, back to the local health department. So there’s a significant lag time with that.”
That may explain why the state’s coronavirus dashboard showed a higher confirmed case count in Hopkins County late Monday, at 187.
Negative results apparently come back faster. Whitfield said he already learned his test for COVID-19 was negative.
Beach said the number of deaths in Hopkins County is now 21. Gov. Andy Beshear said the women are 88 and 81 years old, respectively. The number of recovered coronavirus patients was unchanged from Friday at 74.
Beach added that all Hopkins County long-term care facilities have been asked to set up COVID-19 isolation units. Beshear said Friday that an outbreak at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation has touched half the patients, killing at least 13 of them. At least 16 staff members have tested positive as well.
With barber shops and salons still closed to prevent the spread of the virus, Cotton and Whitfield faced public questions Monday about how they’re appearing on Facebook with haircuts. The mayor who has called out shoppers during briefings for buying gazebos called the focus on his hair “kind of comical.”
“It’s just petty,” Whitfield added, saying there’s too much finger-pointing going on due to the pandemic when the focus should be on victims and patients.
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• Beshear said the virus now has struck 43 inmates and 28 staff members at the Green River Correctional Complex. Two inmates have died from it.
• Hopkins County Court Clerk Tanya Bowman said the Judicial Center is closed to the public until at least Monday, June 1. The sheriff’s office reported someone is making scam calls warning of arrests for missing jury duty.
• the monthly meeting of the county tourism board was canceled.
• an online petition drive opposing the closing of Lakeshore and Madisonville Country Clubs stalled. It had 188 signatures Monday afternoon, up only three from last Wednesday.
• Whitfield said the wedding of his son in Illinois has been postponed because of the virus. It was scheduled for Saturday, June 6, but now is planned for June 2021.
