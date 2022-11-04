Nick Bailey, Director of Hopkins County EMA, shared with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court this past week that a new siren tower will be coming to Hopkins County in the next few weeks.
“Last meeting y’all voted to accept the reconditioned tower bid. It is sufficient, there’s no damage and no rust issues,” Bailey said.
Bailey traveled to Jasper, Indiana, and met with the company that owns the tower. New bolts will be installed and it will be painted with a special kind of grey paint. The tower was previously near an airport so it was painted orange and white stripes.
Once on-site all required maintenance and painting will be completed so nothing gets messed up during the transport.
There will be a one year warranty on the tower which is roughly 25 years old.
The new tower will be installed on county owned property in Barnsley, where it will serve the area around Hopkins County Central High School.
