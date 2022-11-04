SIREN

Director of Hopkins County EMA, Nick Bailey, provided updates to the Fiscal Court, Tuesday, on the new storm siren that will be coming to Hopkins County in the next few weeks.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

Nick Bailey, Director of Hopkins County EMA, shared with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court this past week that a new siren tower will be coming to Hopkins County in the next few weeks.

“Last meeting y’all voted to accept the reconditioned tower bid. It is sufficient, there’s no damage and no rust issues,” Bailey said.

