Every sixth grade girl from James Madison Middle School was immersed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics Friday morning.
Also known as STEM -- the courses at Madisonville Community College's Girls in Engineering day was the focal point of activities.
"This program shows young girls that they can do this kind of work," said Darlena Gallegos, who is an MCC faculty member in the Applied Technology Division. "After they've seen this type of stuff, it opens their eyes a little bit more to other things that they can do; that's why we do this."
The Girls in Engineering program is a partnership between MCC's Workforce Solutions department and the Tennessee Valley Authority. It has been offered to middle schools in the area for nearly 16 years.
Students are plunged into tactile learning environments
throughout the day. The girls have an opportunity to simulate what happens in a coal mine. They also learn how to use coal mining machines, and about the physics it takes to operate them.
"I liked doing (the mining simulator)," said sixth grader Rowan Laffoon after coming out of the smoke-filled and extremely dark simulator. "This was fun. I like learning about all of this."
This project started so that girls could be introduced to jobs in the engineering field, said Brianna Crowley, MCC's Continuing Education Coordinator. Not only do students learn about mining, but also about coding, medical equipment, magnets, energy, robotics and problem-solving skills.
"We can introduce girls to the engineering field, and STEM in general, because there aren't very many girls in STEM," said Crowley. "Girls who go into the STEM career field can actually make quite a bit more money, just because there aren't that many in the field."
The reason girls are sparse in STEM-related jobs, Crowley said, is that often times they don't think they are good enough at math or science.
"We wanted to do Girls in Engineering as a way to help build their confidence," she said. "And let them know that they can do all of these things, if not better than boys."
One of the program's educators, Bart Allan, an associate professor who teaches coal-related courses at MCC, said the event helps to introduce the importance of these engineering fields to the students.
"It's good to make sure that the younger students understand the magnitude of coal mining in this area and how it affects the economics of western Kentucky and the whole state," he said. "It's fun to make sure they understand the full spectrum of engineering programs."
When girls do engineering-based learning, Gallegos said, "They start talking about, 'what path do I want to go down,' they don't just think of the traditional ones anymore, because they've seen this stuff, and it's awesome for them."
