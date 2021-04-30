Committee members tasked in erecting a Union Monument to serve as a response to the Confederate monument already on the grounds of the former Hopkins County Courthouse are still awaiting details on costs from potential companies.
Since the group’s last meeting in December 2020, members of the committee, particularly Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Mitch Ferguson with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, have been working to contact companies for quotes on work.
Whitfield said companies that he has spoken with have yet to return more information.
Ferguson said he has been in contact with a company out of Alabama that makes molds, who quoted a 10-foot tall bronze monument for $10,000 or $4,000 for a marble monument.
“Those are just things that we have looked at,” said Ferguson. “I have a bid from a local contractor for building the pedestal that it sits on for $40,000. We are looking for somewhere around $50,000, if we go that route.”
Whitfield said there are some other aspects that are occurring in the state that he is watching as the committee prepares to move forward.
Last week in Daviess County, the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit against Daviess County Fiscal Court over ownership rights to a Confederate memorial that has stood outside the county’s courthouse since 1900.
The suit plans to stop the relocation of the memorial.
“That doesn’t have any direct effect on us building a separate statue,” said Whitfield. “It would still be interesting to see what comes from that. It is a very similar situation to what we have with this one. I would suspect if something happened and we decide to move it (the Confederate memorial), they would file the same lawsuit because the way I understand it they pay at least a good portion for both of them.”
Bill McReynolds — African-American Coalition of Hopkins County President and member of the monument committee — addressed what he said was a misconception when asked about the lawsuit in Daviess County.
“There’s been some misconception out there as far as … my personal approach and support of erecting a Union monument,” he said. “I never compromised with anyone in any way other than to accept erecting a Union statue, but it wasn’t in order to maintain the Confederate statue. Some people think I may have compromised a trade-off but that was never the case.”
McReynolds added that he accepted the invitation to erect a Union statue in honor of the Union African-American troops who served in the Civil War. In Ferguson’s research, he found 80 African-American troops from Hopkins County that served in the Civil War that had not been recognized.
“While I may have my own personal thoughts about the Confederate statue here, and although both statues are indirectly related, our committee meetings are focused on getting a Union statue,” McReynolds said. “As far as the Confederate statue here or in Daviess County, that is another meeting as far as I’m concerned because I don’t think it will go away. I think it will be around for a good while because of the negative symbolism and the dark past connected to it — especially in times like these in America now. I think the idea of wanting the Confederate statue to be moved or taken down, I don’t think that will ever go away.”
Whitfield said he was also waiting to see the outcome of local leadership with the NAACP.
“I was waiting to see who was going to be the president because I felt like they should be the representative,” he said. “I wanted to wait until there was something solid there. I think it is pretty well settled now. It sounds like it is going to continue the way it’s been. We may be able to get that started again, but I wanted to wait until there was something solid there before bringing different people into the committee.”
At the last committee meeting, Tim Whitsell, the interim president for the local NAACP, was on the committee and said that Kentucky NAACP President Marcus Ray is interim president and that Whitsell is serving in that position in his absence.
“I’m still in the seat in his absence,” he said. “We will do another election in June because there were some discrepancies in this election. I won this election and there were some discrepancies, so he decided to do another election. Since I was already seated and the bylaws state that any discrepancy that the president, which I am, will remain in the seat until it is squared away.”
Whitsell said he has been the chapter president for the last four years and elections are done every two years. Whitsell added that he was confident he would remain president following the June election.
Whitfield said Thursday a date for the next meeting has not been determined.
