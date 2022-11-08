For the first time in Madisonville history, residents cast their votes on Tuesday in non-partisan races for the six city council seats and for the office of mayor.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will retain his position after def eating Freddie Stafford 3,282-2093, garnering 61.06% of the votes cast.
Three members of the city council were running unopposed. Misty Cavanaugh, Adam Townsend and Frank Stevenson reclaimed their council seats uncontested.
In the races that were contested, incumbents saw mix results. Incumbent Tony Space defeated Amy Starr Sherman 2,410-2,266. Larry W. Noffsinger defeated incumbent Amy Watson Cruz 2,584-2,048. Chad Menser retains his seat by defeating Glenda P. Wade 2,371-2,083.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.