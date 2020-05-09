For many in the community, Mother’s Day is going to consist of time spent honoring moms with gifts, hugs and lots of love.
While things may be a little different at many Madisonville long-term care facilities, the love and affection for loved ones is very similar. Even though family members will likely only see their mothers, grandmothers, or great-grandmothers through a door, window or possibly even a video chat, the memories are just as valuable and meaningful.
Hillside Center resident Barbara Wilcox was able to see her family in person through a door at the facility for the first time Friday since COVID-19 hit Hopkins County in March.
Wilcox’s family has seen her each day through video chats, said her daughter Beth O’nan, who said she would normally visit her mom after going to church service for Mother’s Day. This year the plan is slightly altered.
“Normally, we go over and visit, but we won’t get to go and visit like we usually would,” O’nan said. “But, we’re going to go do a through-the-door visit.”
At their first in-person visit, O’nan said it was unusual. When seeing her mom, she’s used to connecting physically with a hug or holding her hand. Instead, they look at each other through panes of glass and talk on the phone.
“It’s hard because my mom wants to touch. She’s used to seeing my dad every day, and my daughter and me twice a week,” O’nan said. “I look up to my mom and appreciate everything that she’s done and been through to get me where I am. I hate that we can’t be together because she loves seeing and interacting with my daughter.”
O’nan’s daughter, Lillianne, is 2-years-old and loved the moments she got to spend with her grandmother at Hillside before the changes. O’nan said she can’t wait until restrictions are lifted at long-term care facilities so their family can interact with not only her mother but the other residents, too.
“My daughter loves to be there. She interacts with all the residents and all the staff,” she said. “So, I’m looking forward to the day that we can go in, and my daughter can see everybody, and they can see how much she’s changed in these three months since she was last there.”
During this Mother’s Day weekend, O’nan said she hopes her mom knows how much her family loves her and how excited they are to get that long-awaited hug that both have been craving.
On Sunday, Hillside resident families can sign up for a scheduled visit so multiple families aren’t there are the same time. The center’s activities director Sequoia Parker said that during this holiday, they want to connect family members and residents.
“We want them to be able to celebrate, even through social distancing,” she said. “Everybody is excited about being able to see their family members, and we are using Zoom and FaceTime and things of that nature so that everybody can stay connected. Mother’s Day is special, and we want to celebrate them and treat them as such.”
The center’s director Lainie Brinkley said they are encouraging family members to visit. They are also allowing family members to bring gifts. However, all gifts have to have a 24 to 48 hour isolation period after being dropped off and then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before they are given to the residents.
“It’s Mother’s Day, and we’re still trying to stay connected, whether they’re in person or from afar,” Brinkley said. “Staying connected by video, telephone or in-person is key to a person’s mental health and well being, especially on Mother’s Day. There are still great ways to recognize their mothers and grandmothers.”
