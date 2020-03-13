Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Matthew L. Brown, 31, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with fourth degree assault.
• Rory T, McPherson, 38, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
• Triston E. Short, 18, of Lewisburg was charged Wednesday with speeding 10 miles over the limit, operating a vehicle under the influence, marijuana possession and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Thursday:
• Todd A. Earl, 43, of Nortonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
