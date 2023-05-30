Patients at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will benefit from a newly available same-day procedure designed to diagnose lung cancer earlier, using the Ion endoluminal system.
Dr. Mohan Rao, a general surgeon and Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said a robotic bronchoscopy is an approach that helps the hospital safely and quickly access lesions or nodules deeper in the lung, near a major blood vessel, or near a portion of an already diseased lung.
“With this approach, we can catch small lung cancers in the early, most treatable stages and avoid subsequent biopsies that delay the process,” he said. “The earlier the diagnosis, the sooner we can begin treatment, giving patients their best chance at a longer life.”
The robotic approach is also beneficial for those with other health concerns, such as severe lung disease or active smoking, both of which can increase infection risk or other rare complications associated with more traditional biopsy options.
The robotic bronchoscopy uses an ultra-thin, flexible tube with a camera in it that is put through the nose or mouth and goes through narrow airways in the lung to the lesion. The catheter can move 180 degrees in all directions and can navigate through the lungs to reach nodules in an airway segment.
Once the nodule is reached, the catheter is locked into place and a needle collects tissue from the mass or nodule. The outpatient procedure, performed under general anesthesia, takes one to two hours. Patients usually go home the same day with some soreness or numbness in the mouth or throat.
Rao said the hospital is investing in leading-edge solutions and the latest technologies, such as robotic bronchoscopy to help lung cancer earlier, when more effective treatment options are available.
“We want people to know that if they choose Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, they have access to a higher level of care right here in western Kentucky,” he said.
An annual lung CT screening test, which uses a low dose of radiation, can detect the cancer when it’s small. The non-invasive screening is recommended for those most at risk for lung cancer, including those over the age of 50 who have smoked, once heavily smoked but quit, those with a history of lung cancer, and those with other risk factors such as exposure to asbestos or who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
If an area of concern is located by the screening, the Ion system allows for a biopsy in areas that were not reachable before, which leads to a faster diagnosis, treatment, and better patient outcomes.
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has partnered with Ion’s maker Intuitive previously with the purchase of the da Vinci surgical system. The hospital currently has two da Vinci robotic surgical systems in addition to the Ion.
To find out if you qualify for a lung screening, talk with your doctor about your risk factors or contact our Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center at 270-825-5800.
