Patients at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will benefit from a newly available same-day procedure designed to diagnose lung cancer earlier, using the Ion endoluminal system.

Dr. Mohan Rao, a general surgeon and Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said a robotic bronchoscopy is an approach that helps the hospital safely and quickly access lesions or nodules deeper in the lung, near a major blood vessel, or near a portion of an already diseased lung.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.