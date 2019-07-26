Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Roger D. McCarty, 39, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jeffrey A. Smith, 60, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Tammy R. Gates, 58, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with criminal trespass, first-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Edward E. Gilstrap, 23, of Hopkinsville was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Thursday:
• Jessica N. Frodge, 35, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
