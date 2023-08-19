Around 90 people attended the very first Hopkins County State of Healthcare event this week, organized by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said she was pleased by the number of people who attended the event.
“I was really impressed by what they talked about,” she said. “Not only did they talk about what we offer here, but they gave us a really good insight of what our situation is with our healthcare here as far as people needing more healthcare and how hard they are working on bringing in new technology.”
Healthcare industries including Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Owensboro Health, and BluMine Health were invited to talk about what they offer. Other healthcare organizations like Brightview and Access for Rural Community Health (ARCH) Coalition set up tables to offer information on an individual basis.
Owensboro Health President and CEO Mark Marsh talked about their six goals for offering quality healthcare. They champion quality, serve individuals with excellence, drive growth and innovation, partner with communities, be a great place to work, and earn physician loyalty.
“This is what we call the ultra-health plan,” he said. “Our mantra is to keep you healthy and make you proud.”
Marsh said their foundation is offering quality and safety to patients while putting their team members first.
“I think one thing we found out these last three years is we are only as good as the people around us. We are only as good as our leaders,” he said. “We spend a lot of time with our team members in the trenches to make sure they know how valuable and appreciated they are and that they have the resources and tools.”
Owensboro Health services 17 counties and about 650,000 people.
Julie Miller, the director of sales and marketing for BluMine Health, explained what BluMine Health is and how they serve the community. They offer employer-sponsored Direct Primary Care clinics for employees and their families.
She said BluMine serves the community with two goals in mind, to guide members to healthier outcomes and save employers on their healthcare costs. She said cost is one of the bigger issues they are overcoming right now.
“A lot of folks that we take to say, we have a great insurance plan in place, and that is true, but what we find is that a lot of those members don’t have access to care that they need,” said Miller.
BluMine guides their patients towards wellness and healthy initiatives while making sure they get the specialty care they need, whether that is preventative medicine or chronic conditions.
BluMine operates more than 12 clinics across Kentucky and southern Indiana. They partner with the City of Madisonville, as well as several other employers in the area.
“As part of that, it makes us one of the largest shared site networks directly for employer groups across Kentucky,” said Miller.
BHDM President Lisa Coleman talked more about healthcare in Kentucky overall and how it has changed since COVID-19.
“It was a very trying time for those of us that were in the trenches,” she said. “We do worry about healthcare in our rural communities, and we do realize that we have challenges that we have to meet on a day-to-day basis.”
She talked about different barriers people may have to receive healthcare, including cost.
“The percentage of the population delaying or not receiving needed medical care has decreased mainly because of the health insurance coverage,” said Coleman.
In 2009, 50% of Americans were without health insurance, but because of the Affordable Care Act, that was reduced to 8.6% and 5.7% in Kentucky in 2021.
Coleman said BHDM wants to improve people’s quality of life through quality healthcare which includes finding and retaining the top medical personnel and acquiring new and better equipment.
BHDM offered a demonstration of the Intuitive Surgical Ion Robot, a new piece of surgical equipment to help diagnose lung cancer earlier.
Brandi Scott, a pulmonology nurse practitioner at BHDM, said they have performed 20 screenings using the Ion Robot and have had 19 cancer diagnoses.
“We are very excited for this technology,” she said. “It has opened up a whole new world of possibilities.”
Lisa Miller said healthcare makes such a difference in economic development.
“Not only do people want to come and live and work in a town that has healthcare, but it also keeps their employees healthy, so their employees can show up to work and keep their employee’s families healthier,” she said.
With the healthcare industry being one of the major employers in the county, knowing what they are doing for their employees and patients is important.
The chamber plans on making this a yearly event to stay up-to-date on what is going on in healthcare and plans to have one in the fall for education, also a big employer in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.