While one school year ends, preparations for the next continue, if not a little differently than before.
Hopkins County Schools introduced online preregistration for preschool and kindergarten students this week, according to school officials.
“Preregistration is super important for us. It helps us to identify where our students are in our communities, it helps our teachers, our principals, our transportation staff prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Jennifer Luttrell, the district’s director of early education. “We want to make sure we have enough staff, we have enough buses and we have enough materials prepared for our kids on the first day of school, we want to be prepared, and we want to be ready.”
Families with students aged 4-years-old on or before Aug. 1, are asked to visit the district’s website to complete the preregistration form and provide proof of income to determine if your child is eligible for the preschool program. The program is also available for children aged 3 or 4 years that have an educational disability or developmental delays.
The preschool program is state-funded and requires the child’s family income to meet the federal at-risk criteria, which is 160% of the federal poverty guidelines, according to the district’s website.
“Families can look at that information on our website and see if they feel like they meet those guidelines,” Luttrell said. “Unfortunately, right now, we are not able to screen our 3-year-olds for preschool, because that requires face to face contact. As soon as restrictions are lifted, we can resume safely screening.”
Since opening up preregistration for preschool, Luttrell said 15 families have already completed the process.
“We hope that everyone in the community who has a 4-year-old, and feels they may be interested in our preschool program at Hopkins County Schools will jump online and complete the preregistration process,” she said.
This process is also available for families that have a 5-year-old on or before Aug. 1. Luttrell said they are asking parents or guardians to visit the school website where their child is districted to attend. On the website, they will fill out necessary information so the school will have an idea of who joins their kindergarten class for the 2020-21 school year.
Earlington Elementary School principal Wendy Mitchell said three families had finished the process. Mitchell said she had heard feedback about preregistration — a parent who felt anxious about the registration process was pumped for the online form and filled it out before the afternoon.
As a principal, Mitchell said she is excited to be able to do something normal during this unusual time, build next year’s classes.
“Before we were doing this, it was kind of an unknown of what are we going to do? How are we going to prepare? This helps us to be able to move forward just like we usually would,” she said.
Luttrell also said this is a way to bring a little normalcy back to the process.
“We have a lot of questions in the community about when are we going to have preschool screenings? When are we going to reschedule kindergarten registration?” she said. “We know these are two very important milestones for our kids and families. This is a way we can bring some normalcy back to the community.”
Starting preschool and kindergarten are big deals for the district’s youngest learners, said Luttrell, and the schools take pride in caring for the needs of their 3, 4 and 5-year-olds.
“Some of them it’s their very first time away from home, and we want to be super sensitive to their needs and be overly prepared for them if they start school on the first day,” she said. “Even though things look a little bit different, we’re thinking outside of the box and we’re planning ahead for next school year.”
If you would like more information regarding preschool, visit the district’s website at bit.ly/HCS PreschoolPreregistration. To fill out the preregistration form for kindergarten, visit your child’s school website.
