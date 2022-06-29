The USDA Food and Nutrition Service awarded Kentucky a grant as part of the first round of Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefit Delivery Modernization Grants, which officials hope will be a benefit to Hopkins County.
Grants are being awarded to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and WIC Nutrition Program.
The Kentucky WIC Program partnered with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition program to identify a solution that the Commonwealth may implement to meet the needs of both programs.
The grant will be used to purchase mobile-friendly software or web-based services that streamline benefit delivery for participants, farmers, and WIC FMNP state agencies and can help increase the use of benefits at farmers’ markets.
Leslie Allen, the nursing supervisor for the Hopkins County Health Department, said the program is expected to be executed this month and that WICs is conducting training with the Market managers before providing training for local health departments.
“We are looking forward to it because in the past, we have had to use these paper vouchers, and I think it was just a hassle for participants and farmers to keep up with,” she said. “I’m hoping it is easier to utilize for both participant and farmer.”
Participants and farmers will use an app for EWIC Farmers Market transactions, she said. There will be a card option for participants who do not have a smartphone. However, farmers will need to have access to a smart device to complete the transaction.
“This electronic solution does allow the farmer to participate in more than one market in different counties,” said Allen.
Participant benefits will be $30 a person for WIC participants and will run from June to October. WIC does promote fruits and vegetables, so this is an option to get fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers’ markets.
USDA FNS Administrator Cindy Long said supply chain issues have affected families around the county. Fortunately, shopping at your local farmers’ market is one way to ensure immediate access to fresh produce.
“These mobile-friendly solutions make it easier for eligible WIC participants to buy fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to help provide the healthiest start for their families,” she said.
Allen said the Health Department will let WIC participants know as soon as they get the information from the state WICK office via the Health Department Facebook page and website.
If anyone is not on WIC and wants to know if they are eligible for WIC, call 270-821-5242.
