Masks are non-partisan, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“What I’ve tried to do is provide a good example, that there is no basis to conclude that there’s a republican versus democrat difference over wearing a mask,” he said. “The coronavirus is not involved in American politics. The single most responsible thing we can do, all of us, is to wear a mask and be aware of social distancing.”
Tuesday, McConnell traveled to several western Kentucky hospitals discussing rural health care, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and the need to have kids in school this fall.
Since the CARES act was signed into law on March 27, McConnell said, nationally, the government spent $170 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers. In Kentucky, on both the health care and economic sides, the package was near $12 billion.
He said of the $12 billion, $5.2 billion went to small businesses. McConnell said Baptist Health — which has healthcare centers in multiple locations across Kentucky — received $10.2 million from the CARES act for its Madisonville location.
“To show you how far-reaching the bill was, let’s go outside of health care and outside small business for a minute — $1.4 million for Madisonville first responders, $1 million for Madisonville Community College, $100,000 for local housing programs and $30,000 for the airport,” he said. “We were tackling on a broad range all the challenges created by COVID-19. It’s hard to identify any part of our economy or our healthcare system that was not impacted by the magnitude of this problem.”
McConnell said without a single dissenting vote in the Senate, $3 trillion was added to the national debt. Which, he said, gave him cause to stop additional legislation last month.
“I felt that was reckless given the fact that we needed to see where we were and make a more precise response to where we are,” he said.
According to the Treasury Department, the national debt is currently $26 trillion.
The next package his office is working on will have liability protection related to the coronavirus for hospitals, doctors, nurses, businesses and schools, so they don’t have to deal with litigation because of the pandemic, unless they are grossly negligent or intentionally engage in harmful activity.
With students preparing to go back to school this call with COVID-19 cases currently rising, McConnell said there are lots of issues when planning for next year — including transportation and childcare.
“What I’m going to recommend in the bill that I’m going to lay out here is a very significant amount of additional federal assistance to help shore up school systems across the county as they adapt to the kinds of things we anticipate they will need to do with masks and distancing,” he said. “There are serious consequences to being cooped up at home — suicides are up, spousal abuse is up and child abuse is up. Kids, all the studies indicate, don’t learn as well remotely as they do in school.”
He said that institutions have to find a way to get kids back to school safely.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. asked McConnell about providing greater access to broadband for rural communities across the country. Whitfield said remote learning has shown a greater need for improved access. Whitefield said he has talked with many parents who are having a tough time connecting online, which could affect their kids’ schooling.
McConnell said he didn’t think it would be placed in the bill his team is working on, but said getting more people access is extremely important.
“This makes it even more important in our state for kids to be back school,” McConnell said.
McConnell is facing opposition from Democratic nominee Amy McGrath in November.
