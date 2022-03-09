This week is National School Breakfast Week and Hopkins County Schools are promoting breakfast in all schools.
Lisa Marsh, director of Child Nutrition for the district, said the average number of breakfasts served per month districtwide is 31,798.
“It is a lot of benefits for the parents,” she said. “We serve a nutritious meal, it saves some time in the morning, and it gets the kids off to a good start.”
Marsh said when it comes to planning breakfast and lunches for the schools, she and her four managers discuss what the kids are liking and not liking and what is nutritious and decide from there.
At Grapevine Elementary School, the theme is superheroes, so the theme for breakfast week is superheroes.
Cafeteria Manager Whitney Oakley said they have some prizes to give away this week like fit bits, hula hoops, and jump rope.
“Just things that promote a healthier lifestyle and get them excited about eating breakfast with us,” she said.
On Monday, there were stickers on the bottom of several trays, and the students with the sticker on the bottom got prizes, Tuesday was a raffle where the kids entered their names, and Wednesday is a superhero contest where students have to design their own superhero. She said there will also be a guess how many jelly beans contest and a costume contest.
“We have actually got a different activity each day,” said Oakley.
She said so far the kids seem to really enjoy the fun activities promoting eating breakfast at school.
“They have been coming in looking at their trays and asking how do they play today,” said Oakley. “It has been fun.”
All the schools in the district have contests to help encourage students to eat breakfast at school. The school with the highest percentage of students eating breakfast this week will be entered into a drawing for a free bike.
Oakley said she is not sure if the students understand about breakfast week, but the schools are trying to get kids excited and let parents know that breakfast and lunch are free in Hopkins County.
“To me, nutrition is a big part of my life, so I just really feel like it is important to get your belly full so that you can focus on the material that you are learning,” she said.
