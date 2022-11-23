Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Lauren Furgerson, was charged, November 21, 2022 for failure to appear in court and non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Charles Curry, was charged, November 22, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and no operator’s license.
Brookelyn M. Vanmatre, was charged, November 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Patricia K. Kittinger, was charged, November 21, 2022, for leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
Benjamin Dale Grayson, was charged, November 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Robert D. Fries, was charged, November 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jason D. Skaggs, was charged, November 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Amber D. Sheets, was charged, November 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Dameon Palmer, was charged, November 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation for a felony offense.
Terry Hamilton, was charged, November 21, 2022, for theft by deception including cold checks.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.