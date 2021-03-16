The search for a new superintendent for Hopkins County Schools is officially underway as the school board approved the timeline and job posting at Monday’s meeting.
Owens Saylor, coordinator at the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, laid out the timeline for the search to the board starting with the job posting going on the school’s district website and the KASA website today, the deadline to file is noon Thursday, April 22.
“This job is very interesting to folks, so I am fairly confident that you are going to have strong applications for this job,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting after 29 years in the school system. Her last day will be June 30.
The meetings to elect the screening committee will begin today with Saylor meeting with school principals, some parents, teachers and classified personnel. He recommends the board survey the faculty and staff to get an idea of what they want in a new superintendent.
By Friday, March 26, Saylor hopes all the members of the screening committee are elected. If so, the first meeting through zoom will take place on Monday, April 1. The screening committee would meet on Friday, April 23 to start vetting the applicants. By Tuesday, April 27, the committee could have recommendations to present to the board for final approval.
If the board doesn’t accept any of the candidates presented by the screening committee, they can review all applications at that time.
“Hopefully, the screening committee will present to you a roster of candidates that anyone of them would be a good selection for your next superintendent,” he said.
The board approved to hold a special called meeting on Thursday, April 29 to discuss the recommended applicants and hold interviews the first week in May. Saylor said by the Monday, May 17 meeting, the board should be ready to approve the contract and announce the new superintendent.
In other news, the board:
• was told the last day of classes for students is Friday, May 21, but the date may change because of a new bill signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
The bill now limits non-traditional instruction days to 10, instead of the unlimited days the schools have had through COVID-19, she said. That leaves the school with five days and those five days are scheduled to be used the week after spring break.
“So if we were to have to miss another day — like if we couldn’t staff for COVID or if we had flooding — we would have to add days onto the calendar,” said Ashby. “We don’t plan on calling school off.”
• allowed spring sporting contests to continue per the Kentucky High School Athletic Association guidelines.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the guidelines push softball and baseball’s first game to Monday, March 29. Other spring sports are cleared for competition, but weather has impacted some contests thus far.
Capacity has been increased for outside games to 30%, but is at 15% capacity for all indoor games. Cline said masks and social distancing are still required.
• recognized Dawn Miller, South Hopkins Middle School attendance secretary, with the #LionChaser/#GiantSlayer award for her part in creating mats for the homeless.
• recognized Kathy Carver, the middle and high school gifted and talented resource teacher, for receiving the service and advocacy Kentucky Association of Gifted Education award.
• approved an invoice payment to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects PLLC, in the amount of $9,876.06 for their architect services for the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved a district-wide grant for the System of Care FIVE Grant, up to $5,000 to be used to help build district programs for students to transition from alternative settings to regular school settings.
• declared four school buses as surplus property to sell and approved authorization for the superintendent to act on behalf of the board to sell the buses.
• approved an 18-month subscription agreement with RZero for UV-C sanitizing lights to be used throughout the district.
• approved an agreement with the state for modifying KY 260 for the new Hanson Elementary School entrance.
• approved the 2021-22 code of conduct for the elementary, middle and high schools.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 19 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
