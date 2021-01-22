A familiar face will be rejoining the Hopkins County School Board.
J.W. Durst was chosen to fill the vacated District 5 seat, which is the same post he had held for the previous four years. Doug Center was elected to the seat in November as he ran unopposed for the spot after Durst had decided against seeking re-election.
Center, however, was never sworn into office as he resigned prior to serving after accepting a job out of town.
Board Chairman John Osborne said the five applicants interested in the position were all qualified to serve.
In addition to Durst, Felicia Bradley, Anna Leasure, Melissa McAdoo and Scott Stevenson applied for the vacated seat.
“It came down to what we thought would help move the board forward,” he said. “With Dr. Durst’s experience and what he brings to the table, as far as what he had gone through the past four years, kind of pushed him over the edge.”
Osborne said he could not express his gratitude to those who applied, and seeing Hopkins County stepping up and showing an interest in the schools.
“I am really very happy, and I hope to see the same turn out in two years when the general election occurs,” he said.
Durst will be sworn in at the next board meeting and will serve until through December of 2022.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
