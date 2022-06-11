Following the Dec. 10 tornado, Independence Bank partnered with Lexington-based non-profit organization LexArts to create a unique message of hope and healing to the communities affected by the storm. On Friday that message made a stop in Madisonville.
LexArts, Lexington’s official local arts agency, works to enhance the quality of life through the arts. This year, in honor of its 50th anniversary, the organization was planning to host Horse Mania, an art project in which more than 70 life-sized fiberglass horse statues will be decorated and exhibited throughout Kentucky.
Following the tornado, Independence Bank approached LexArts and funded three of the statues to be used for Horses of Hope. Each horse represents one of the three counties devastated by the tornado, and was painted by students from that county working with a professional artist from Lexington. The trio is currently traveling across the state for an exclusive one-day showing where the public will be invited to view them. Downtown Lexington will then host the Horses of Hope from mid-June through November with a potential stop at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
The horse representing Hopkins County is named “Fabric of Love” and was designed by Hopkins County students Camryn LaGrange and Katy Gilbert, working with LexArts artists Jerielle Hanlon. The horse includes quilt squares that represent the students’ community, their own lives, close causes, passions, some even being dedicated to the death of a classmate. Many other sections capture Dawson Springs’ natural beauty. The quilt is depicted as unfinished because Dawson Springs is not finished rebuilding.
One of the quilt blocks, backed in purple, shows an outstretched hand holding a basketball. Above it is the number three, the same number worn by former Dawson Springs basketball player Logan McKnight who died in an automobile accident shortly before the tornado.
On Dec. 10, 2022, the one year anniversary of the tornado, to raise money for tornado relief, these horses will be auctioned at Keeneland — home of the largest Thoroughbred auction house in the world. The horses will then be displayed in the storm-impacted areas of Graves, Hopkins and Warren Counties as a permanent symbol of resilience after the auction.
The proceeds from Fabric of Love at the Horse Mania auction will directly benefit the Dawson Springs softball and baseball fields that were damaged by the storm.
