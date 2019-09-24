Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Shawn Amar, 36, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Caldwell County.
• Kelvin Bell, 31, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting in Daviess County.
• Michael Benton, 44, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Devin Cash, 22, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jeannia Dukes, 47, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jessica Higdon, 32, of Madisonville was charged Friday with a felony probation violation and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Brian McClain, 39, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with three counts of non-payment of fines and court costs in Hopkins County.
• Camron Miller, 18, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking/auto.
• Julian Oglesby, 18, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of an open container.
• Sara Sorrells, 27, of Beaver Dam was charged Sunday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to appear in Ohio County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Monday:
• Lavonte Drone, 25, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth degree assault.
