Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Jessica J. Bell, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
• Joshua D. Glanden, 21, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property.
• Rebecca D. Hughes, 27, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• Heather A. Larkins, 39, of Providence was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and a felony probation violation.
• Kristin N. Miller, 27, of Nebo was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Danle Orocio, 25, of Evansville was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence, possessing an open container in a vehicle and no operators license.
• Cesar E. Reyes, 30, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence, no registration plates, possessing an open container in a vehicle and no operators license.
• David K. Smith, 24, of Harrison, Ohio was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs/fines in
Campbell County.
• Jacob S. Taylor, 31, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Scott E. Townley, 38, of Clay was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Amy M. Utley, 33, of Providence was charged Sunday with with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.