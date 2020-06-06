Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Sarah L. Garcia, 29, of Madisonville was charged Friday with violation of a Kentucky protective order and disregarding a stop sign.
• Kristin N. Miller, 27, of Crestwood was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
• Joseph L. Moore, 24, of Earlington was charged Friday with violation of a Kentucky protective order.
• Jason L. Thompson, 44, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday:
• Karen S. King, 39, of Crofton was charged Thursday with a probation violation in Christian County.
• Nathan T. Roberts, 45, of Manchester was charged Thursday with contempt of court in Webster County.
