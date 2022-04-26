Most government facilities, as well as many businesses and private residences proudly fly the American flag as a way of showing patriotism towards the United States, but like everything else, eventually the day will come that the flag needs to be replaced. Unlike other items, however, when a flag becomes old and worn out, it can’t be simply thrown in the trash with the garbage.
Instead of being thrown away, U.S. Flag Code, which was established in June 1923, dictates that old flags should be “retired,” and on Friday, Madisonville American Legion Post 6 and the Hopkins County Central High School JROTC retired 125 American flags.
Tommy Omer, the commander for post 6, said they get flags dropped off from all over the county that are worn out and ready to be retired.
“We collect so many flags throughout the year, we have to have three or four flag retirement ceremonies a year,” he said.
The ceremony follows the United States Code that says “when a U.S. flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Post 6 asked the Central Air Force JROTC to help with the flag retirement ceremony to honor the flag before it is burned.
Beverly Mock, a retired U.S. Air Force Major and one of the instructors for Central’s JROTC, said they teach the cadets to always honor the flag, and the ceremony brings it full circle.
“We try to get as many cadets as we can to come out and do this,” she said.
The program is run by the Air Force, and the Air Force goals are integrity for service before self and excellence in all we do, she said. They try to help the American Legion and the community where they can.
“Our cadets, they do a wonderful job. They are always out in the community trying to give back,” said Mock. “That is what we teach them.”
While the cadets involved in the ceremony were young, she said they did a good job.
Omer said they are still collecting American flags and still have more that need to be retired but plan to do that in a less formal ceremony.
For more information on flag retirements, contact the American Legion Post 6 at 270-821-9161. Drop off weather-worn flags to the post at 856 Legion Drive.
