American Legion Post 6 will have a Fourth of July celebration on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m. at the American Legion building in Madisonville.
Dawn Walker, American Legion Auxiliary member and Legion manager, said this year the celebration is open to any veteran, American Legion Auxiliary member, Junior Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion.
“This year, they put me in charge of it, so I opened it to everybody,” she said. “I am over junior auxiliary, the smaller kids, and they don’t have anything for them, so I thought they needed to start incorporating them.”
Activities start at 4 p.m. with a 28-foot water slide from Bouncing B’s. The Legion will also have a cake walk, volleyball, corn hole and horseshoes.
Walker said the Sons of the American Legion will be cooking hot dogs, hamburgers and BBQ, and will start serving everybody between 5 and 6 p.m.
“Later on, we are going to have a small bonfire and let the kids make s’mores,” she said.
Once it starts getting dark, the Legion will set off some fireworks to commemorate July 4th. Walker said they usually hold their celebration on the Fourth of July, but they didn’t want to interfere with the City’s events this year.
Walker said this celebration would also act as a bit of a membership drive as well. They are looking to get some younger people involved in the Legion and the Auxiliary.
She said membership is not a requirement for coming. It is just if they are interested.
The main goal is “to give thanks to the Veterans for our freedom,” said Walker.
For more information on the Fourth of July event or to inquire about becoming a Legion member, contact 270-821-9161. The Legion is located at 856 Legion Drive.
