The Hopkins County Historical Society Women of Note committee will honor the 2022 Women of Note at its first in-person reception since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reception will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Hopkins County Historical Society.
Linda Thomas, a society member and head of the committee, said this will be the 12th year the organization has honored around 20 women in Hopkins County as Women of Note.
“I feel like we have a great selection this year,” she said.
The committee looks for women who have made a difference in the lives of others or who are active in the community. Thomas said it gives them an opportunity to look at the past and the future to find women of note.
She said recipients include educators, health professionals, a midwife who has delivered many babies in the area, elected officials and people who not only work but are marathoners or tennis players.
“We have a variety of people who have really done well,” said Thomas.
Of the 20 they have this year, 16 are still alive, and the other four have passed on.
For the past 12 years, a book detailing the accomplishments of all the women has been published and sold to help benefit the Historical Society.
This year, the books are $5 each and should be available at the reception on Thursday, March 30.
“We would love to have as many people to come and help us honor them,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.