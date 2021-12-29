With the filing deadline for the 2022 election cycle just over a week away, candidates are being slow to file.
On the countywide level, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, County Clerk Keenan Cloern, Jailer Mike Lewis and County Coroner Dennis Mayfield have all filed to run and are currently unopposed. Candidate Chesley “Lee” Riddle has filed to run for the position of county attorney current held by Byron Hobgood.
In the magisterial districts, Ricky Whitaker, Vicki Dickerson Thomison, Ronnie Noel and Charlie Beshears have all filed and are currently unopposed. District Two magistrate Bill Rudd and District Five magistrate Billy Parrish have not yet filed, and District Seven magistrate Hannah Miner Myers will be primaried by fellow Republican Ryan W. Stallins.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton is currently unopposed in his bid for reelection, as are council members Misty Lee Cavanaugh, Frank Stevenson and Chad Menser. Ward Two council member Tony Space will face competition from Jimmy Young, while Ward Four council member Amy Watson Cruz will face Larry W. Noffsinger. Ward Three council member Adam Townsend has yet to file.
State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty announced on Monday that she would not seek reelection to her 15th District seat. As of Tuesday, no candidates have filed for that position, which represents south eastern Hopkins County and Muhlenberg County.
The deadline to file for office is Friday, Jan. 7. All local candidates must file at the county clerk’s office. For statewide races, such as the open 1th District State Representative position, candidates must file at the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.