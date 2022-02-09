Independence Bank of Madisonville donated $3,000 to the Hopkins County Humane Society to help pay for dog adoption fees for December.
In January, Buffie Brown and Cheri McNary, both employees with Independence Bank, presented two checks to the animal shelter. The employees raised $1,500, and the bank matched their funds.
“The employees give money out of their paychecks every month to go towards something in December,” said Brown. “This year, we decided to sponsor all the dogs during the month of December, but then the tornado happened, and that has continued during the first of the year.”
Dustin Potenza, the Hopkins County Humane Society executive director, said the money sponsors the dogs and covers all the adoption fees. It covers DHPL, KC vaccination, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, spay/neuter, and a microchip.
“This will aid in increasing the number of adoptions for dogs, being that there is no fee to an approved adopter,” he said.
The normal cost for a dog adoption is $125, plus tax. Potenza estimated that the money could help 20 to 25 dogs get adopted.
In an email sent to Brown on Monday, about $1,800 of the $3,000 has been spent to help 15 dogs get adopted, leaving about $1,200 left to help 10 more dogs.
Brown said the bank employees donated the money to the animal shelter because they felt it would help take care of the dogs who needed a family and help families adopt easier since the bank covered the cost.
“We thought it would have a greater impact than sponsoring just one family,” she said.
Anyone interested in adopting a dog or cat from the animal shelter can walk in from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Appointments can be made by phone Monday through Sunday, call 270-821-8965. The Hopkins County Humane Shelter is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville.
