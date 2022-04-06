After the December tornado, Ruthann Padgett realized that more people wanted to volunteer in the community and started looking for a way to connect those who wanted to help with those who needed help.
She created the Helping Hands Volunteer website to help organizations find volunteers and help volunteers find ways to help in the community.
“If there was just a way to connect those people wanting to volunteer with volunteer agencies that need help,” said Padgett. “I just put together the website.”
She started working on the website several months ago after the Staples Hub was closed and found out that people didn’t know what to do to help next.
“They enjoyed working, moving stuff, fellowship with other people, and just feeling like they were giving back,” said Padgett. “It is wonderful that we came together in a crisis, but there are non-profit agencies all over Hopkins County that can use help at any time.”
She said non-profit agencies have their page where they can post what kind of help they need, whether an event assistant or office assistant. They can say how many volunteers are needed, and they can describe the project.
For volunteers, they have a virtual sign-up sheet they can put their name on to get weekly or biweekly emails with opportunities to volunteer.
Padgett said The City of Madisonville has already posted a few projects they need volunteers for and plan to post more for the summer. The Christian Food Bank has a few listings on the website and Helping Hands is working with Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region too.
“They have their own web portal where you can volunteer. My page will just link to that,” said Padgett.
She hopes to work with many more agencies and would love it if anyone interested in volunteering or any agencies that need help go on the website.
“I think this is an opportunity for people to see on a day-to-day basis how many people love this community and want to give back,” said Padgett.
She could also use some help from volunteers monitoring the website and making sure everything runs smoothly.
Volunteers that want to sign up should visit, https://www.hopkinscountyhelpinghands.com/volunteer request-form.html. Any organization that wants to look for volunteers should visit, https://www.hopkinscountyhelpinghands.com/volunteer-request-form.html.
For more information, call Ruthann Padgett at 270-339-6077.
