U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was in Dawson Springs Friday afternoon bringing a message of hope to residents affected by last week’s tornado.
“Kentucky is going to rebuild,” he said from the Dawson Springs High School gym. “We’re going to take care of folks. We’re already finding places for people to stay. I think that we are going to be there for everyone in Kentucky. We will recover.”
After arriving in Dawson Springs, Paul was given a tour of what has become the central hub of the community. The Dawson Springs High School gym was opened within minutes of the tornado. After serving as a triage center for those injured in the storm, the facility was transitioned into a collection and distribution center for everything from toiletries to clothing and toys for those who have lost everything.
“We’ve seen an amazing coming together of Kentuckians helping Kentuckians,” he said. “Touring this place and surveying what has been brought in .... they’ve got a whole grocery store set up for people. We met some people here today that lost their house who were getting toys for Christmas.”
He took a break from his tour to spend a few minutes talking with that family, making sure they had what they needed.
Paul is a resident of Bowling Green, where 17 were killed last Friday night.
“I was awakened by the storm at about 1 a.m.,” he said. “We didn’t have any damage. We were able to go out and see the damage on Sunday in Bowling Green. I spent most of the week in Washington. We got up early this morning and came to western Kentucky. Its probably worse than I could have imagined.”
Paul started Friday in Mayfield before passing through Caldwell County on his way to Hopkins County.
“In Dawson Springs seeing the damage was just devastating,” he said. “But its amazing to see people pull together.”
Paul said there were electrical linemen from 38 states currently working in Kentucky to restore power. He said he’d seen policemen from Louisville and Lexington volunteering in Warren County. He’d seen volunteers from countless states running chainsaws helping to clear roads and properties.
At the nation’s capital, he said that senators from nearly every state had reached out to him this week. Yesterday while debating a contentious issue with another senator, he said before getting into the issue, that senator was sure to offer his thoughts and condolences for what was still going on in Kentucky.
“I think there have been a lot on both sides of the aisle coming together,” he said. “Tragedy brings out the best in people...We’ve got a democrat governor and republican senators, I think people want to see us working together right now.”
Derek Somerville, speaking on behalf of the collection and distribution efforts at DCHS, asked that those wishing to make donations to the school check ahead before dropping things off.
“We don’t want to turn any donation away,” he said. “But we’ve seen such amazing generosity from this community that it has overwhelmed our ability to warehouse everything that is being donated. We don’t want people to stop collecting donations, but we have to ask them to see what needs we have at the moment before they drop them off.”
Somerville said that the need for donations will not be going away for quite a while, and wants to assure those looking to help, the time for donating supplies has not passed. They’ve simply run out of places to put things.
“We still need food, medical, hygiene and health related products,” he said. “We will never turn those down. Everything else...we just need to ask people to check before they brings it in. We will need it, we just don’t have a place for all of it right now. Don’t stop collecting and donating, maybe just pause the donations for a moment.”
His fear, he said, is that people will take the need to pause donations as a sign that those donations are no longer needed. Sadly, he’s afraid that the need will remain for quite some time. Possibly months.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.