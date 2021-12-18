Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.