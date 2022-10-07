The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Seth Adam Johnson, was charged, October 5, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Terrance E. Scisney, was charged, October 5, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
• John B. Essex, was charged, October 5, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Michael Chad Lynch, was charged, October 5, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence and careless driving.
• Haley Suzanne Sinayoko, was charged, October 5, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Austin L. Moore, was charged, October 5, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Tracie L Jefferson, was charged, October 5, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
• Kelly J. Hager, was charged, October 5, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Ashley Stafford, was charged, October 5, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting.
• Ricky Fuller, was charged, October 5, 2022, for flagrant non-support.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.