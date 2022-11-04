Check 1

Randall Hardesty, center, of the Madisonville Knights of Columbus, hands Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center Executive Director Heather Bryant a check for $12,864 which is exactly one-third of the money raised at the Bluegrass on Beshear event last month. Bluegrass on Beshear raised money to benefit not only Door of Hope, but also the H.O.P.E. Clinic in Benton and Eddyville and Alpha Pregnancy Care Center in Hopkinsville. The event was put on and organized by Laura and Jeff Smith with help from the Dawson Springs Knights of Columbus and the Madisonville Knights of Columbus.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

