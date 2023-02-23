As soon as Mayor Albert Jackson took office in Earlington this January, he decided that he wanted to make some positive changes, and as promised, he is checking things off of his to-do list. Jackson made and has appointed committees to each council member with specific areas of concentration for each.

During last week’s council meeting, Jackson announced each council member and their appropriate committee. By appointing liaisons and putting everyone on committees, Jackson states that this will help to get things done, as well as bring attention to these specific areas.

