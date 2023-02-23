As soon as Mayor Albert Jackson took office in Earlington this January, he decided that he wanted to make some positive changes, and as promised, he is checking things off of his to-do list. Jackson made and has appointed committees to each council member with specific areas of concentration for each.
During last week’s council meeting, Jackson announced each council member and their appropriate committee. By appointing liaisons and putting everyone on committees, Jackson states that this will help to get things done, as well as bring attention to these specific areas.
“As a liaison, this gives each council member the go-ahead for their passionate areas,” Jackson said. “You all can research and be in charge of your specific area. Talk to companies, get ideas, plan, get pricing, then bring it in front of us and we can get an action plan in place.”
The following is the list of committees,
Councilwoman Pharris: Community Events and Holidays
Councilwoman Babb: Code Enforcement
Councilman Hartline: Road Condition Liaison
Councilwoman Shelton: Community Relations Liaison including Churches/Pastors
Councilwoman Gipson: Cemetery Liaison
Councilman Cottoner: Road Condition Liaison
“Everybody gets a voice. This can be a place of getting stuff done. This way we will be able to hammer things out and have meaningful discussions,” Mayor Jackson said.
