Today marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating EF4 tornado that ripped a path through Western Kentucky. For those who were directly impacted by the storm, the memory remains as fresh as it was in the moments and days afterwards.
On the one-year anniversary, several events are planned in Dawson Springs, while officials from across the state are reaching out, sharing their message of hope to the survivors.
“One year since 80 lives were lost and a deep scar was cut through western Kentucky,” said U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “We still remember the lost and pray for their loved ones.”
McConnell, like many other elected officials, visited Hopkins County in the days following the tornado to share a message of hope, and to witness the devastation first hand.
“I saw how the pictures of the damage in the newspaper and on TV didn’t even begin to capture the total devastation in places like Mayfield, Campbellsville, Bowling Green, and Dawson Springs,” he said. “Homes ripped off their foundations. Trees scattered like twigs. Whole neighborhoods, gone in an instant.”
But even with the loss of lives and destruction of property, those in the impacted area didn’t need others to tell them about hope. From the school in Dawson Springs turning into a makeshift first aid center and then a supply depot, to schools and churches around the county being used to collect donations and volunteers coming from across the world, hope was witnessed in actions and deeds, not just in promises.
“The stories of that night are tragic, but also heroic,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Scripture tells us, ‘Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.’ We saw that in the actions of our people and in the outpouring of love and support from around the world.”
Beshear toured Dawson Springs a few days after the storm, along with President Joe Biden and his father, former governor Steve Beshear, a Dawson Springs native.
“Even in tough times — especially in tough times — Kentuckians stick together,” said McConnell. “I’m thankful to all the volunteers and charities helping Western Kentucky remember this tragic anniversary. And for all the men and women who spent days and weeks working tirelessly to remove debris and rebuild.”
Beshear commended the outpouring of love, support and funding the region saw from not just Kentucky, but from around the world.
“The day after the tornadoes, we secured the fastest major disaster declaration ever approved by a president, supporting 16 counties,” he said. “The region has now received more than $31.8 million in federal assistance and more than $59.8 million has been provided by the federal government to support local businesses and more than $42 million in funding from the West Kentucky State Aid for Funding, or SAFE funds. Private insurance groups have also paid out nearly $500 million to those who were insured.”
For those looking to commemorate the anniversary of that tragic day, there are several opportunities planned today.
Events planned for today:
• Governor Andy Beshear will speak at the Habitat for Humanity Day of Remembrance at 11 a.m. on Sycamore Street.
• Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church will be hosting a ‘Thanksgiving/Memorial Service’ with singing, prayer and a message at 2 p.m. and an open house and refreshments from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• There will be a Trail Town Dance at the Community Center this evening from 5 until 9 p.m.
• There will be a ‘Tornado Candle Light Service’ today at the City Park in Dawson Springs starting at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.