The Hopkins County Fiscal Court unanimously agreed on Tuesday to enter into an agreement for a Community Development Block Grant to provide assistance for households and customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and who are in danger of having their utilities disconnected due to their inability to make payments.
Eligible utilities include water, sewer, electric, gas and other heating and cooling sources.
“What we have is a list of documents that will have to be signed to go to the state to be able to use this CDBG assistance grant,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Jan. 25, up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
The grant applications were submitted to the Department of Local Government, which has partnered with Area Development Districts to assist units of local government, local nonprofit community service providers and eligible Kentuckians with their applications and administering funds.
For Hopkins County, the ADD will be the Pennyrile Area Development District.
District 6 Magistrate Charlie Beshears asked about part of the user agreement which states that there will be no disconnect for 90 days and asked how individuals do not accrue more amount owed during those 90 days.
Jared Nelson, the Communication Development Specialist for PADD, said that statement is to allow the payments to be made while the money is available.
“I know each household has a $2,000 max payment over a six month period,” he said. “After that time, it will be between them and the utility once again. After that, disconnect would be on the table if they weren’t on a payment plan or are still behind.”
District 5 Magistrate Billy Parrish asked if this applied to all the public service water districts in the county or just city-owned.
Whitfield said it was not just city owned as well as public utilities.
“Anyone such as South Hopkins, Nebo, North Hopkins, if they decide to participate in this then that will mean there is a 90 day time frame there that if customers do get behind they will not be disconnected?” Parrish asked.
“If they take money for an individual to get caught up on their bills, they can’t get cut off 90 days after that,” Whitfield said. “The way I read it is that you can’t cut them off for 90 days after they get that check.”
Whitfield added that the individuals who apply for this assistance will not receive the money, but will go straight to the utilities where the money is owed to. PADD also will keep up with data showing where the money is
Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if they live in a city or county approved for funding, have been financially impacted by COVID-19, are struggling to pay utility bills and have received notice for disconnect between Jan. 21, 2020, and present day or up to two months following.
