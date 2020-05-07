The fate of Friday Night Live may come down to Friday morning on Facebook Live.
“We will be sharing some information regarding the summer concert series,” Madisonville Marketing Director Sara Lutz said by email Wednesday.
The concerts have been in question ever since the coronavirus reached Hopkins County in March. Entertainment activities have been postponed or scrapped throughout the region. Owensboro canceled its entire 16-week “Fridays After 5” season Tuesday.
Friday’s announcement will come during a coronavirus update by Mayor Kevin Cotton and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. It will occur only five weeks before the first scheduled concert June 12. The star of that show remains unannounced.
Cotton indicated during an update last week that changes would be coming to “Fourth Fest” at City Park on Independence Day, but he gave no details. Gov. Andy Beshear plans to allow “social gatherings” of 10 or more people to resume on Memorial Day.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update brought news that the number of recovered patients in Hopkins County is increasing. But the death count was in confusion Wednesday night.
The daily report by the Hopkins County Health Department still counted 24 people as victims of the coronavirus. That was despite the fact that the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported two more deaths late Tuesday at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. The state’s numbers did not change Wednesday.
The number of recovered patients increased Wednesday to 124. The count of total cases was unchanged from Tuesday at 212. Dr. Wayne Lipson with Baptist Health Madisonville estimated about 20 coronavirus patients remained hospitalized.
“That number has been going down,” Lipson said. “We do not have anybody in the hospital that’s ‘possible.’ ”
The governor’s ban on large gatherings means today’s traditional ceremony to mark the National Day of Prayer will not occur. Last year’s event was held inside the Hopkins County Government Center, which now is closed to the general public.
“Prayer is extremely important to me,” Cotton said Wednesday. He read a joint city-county proclamation for the day.
The National Day of Prayer website shows only three public ceremonies are scheduled in Kentucky today, along with six virtual ones. The closest public gathering to Madisonville will be at the McCracken County Courthouse in Paducah.
Cotton and Whitfield staged their own made-for-Facebook event Wednesday. A video showed them reviving the “ice bucket challenge” of 2014, with cold water dumped on their heads by aides outside City Hall. Cotton indicated it was the idea of Grapevine Baptist Church.
In other developments Wednesday related to COVID-19:
• the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department received an anonymous donation of coronavirus kits. They contain 10 KN-95 masks, 10 pairs of gloves and hand sanitizer.
• the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation announced it will host a free virtual workshop next Thursday to help small businesses get listed on Google. Registration details are available at the EDC.
• Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears announced the Dawson Springs Farmers Market will open this week. The date and time have not been revealed.
• Gas prices jumped 40 cents a gallon at a few Madisonville stations, or about 30%. They reached $1.69 a gallon, as GasBuddy.com reported demand nationwide is increasing with virus restrictions easing.
