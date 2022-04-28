Becoming an organ donor can help save people’s lives.
The hardest time in anyone’s life is when a loved one dies, but there can be something positive coming out of the pain and sadness.
Breonna Adams learned this when her father, Gary “Bo” Adams, passed away on Dec. 25, 2018. Because Bo Adams was an organ donor, he was able to donate six organs to six different people.
“I think one, unfortunately, didn’t make it on the operating table, but the rest did,” said Breonna.
She believes knowing that his death wasn’t in vain and actually helped other people made the pain more bearable.
“It made the transition easier knowing that something so devastating that happened to us could become such a gift for other people,” said Adams.
She is still in contact with the man who received her father’s heart. He was an older gentleman, who has three grandchildren who love to play soccer. She said he is now able to watch his grandchildren’s soccer games thanks to her father.
Adams said her personal experience with organ donation changed her mind about becoming one. It was always something she figured she would leave to her family, but now she is a registered organ donor.
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates Representative Sarah Spicer there are 23,383 registered organ donors in Hopkins County as of January 2022.
She said there is no age limit on being a donor or accepting a donation.
“The oldest organ donor in the United States of America was in their 90s,” said Spicer. “He saved a life with his liver, as it regenerates.”
Keisha Putman, a Critical Care nurse for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said there are two types of donations deceased organ, tissue, cornea donation and living organ donation.
“Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates work with deceased donors and their families,” she said. “Signing up for the organ donor registry means that you’d like to save lives after you pass away.”
Tissue donation involves the donation or transplantation of multiple structures including skin, bone, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, and connective tissue. Cornea donation restores sight.
Living donation is where a person can donate a kidney or portion of their liver to another person who is also living.
Spicer said the organ donor registry is checked by donation professionals at the time of death and is honored as your legal document of gift after the age of 18.
According to information from Donate For Life, another person is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. One donor can save up to eight people, restore eyesight to two people, and tissue donors can heal the lives of more than 75 people.
About 22 people die each day because the organs they need are not donated in time. On average, a person will wait three to five years for a kidney from a deceased donor.
Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life was started in 1992 to educate and encourage Kentuckians to be registered organ and tissue donors to save lives.
Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman is on the Trust For Life Board of Directors. She said the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life works to raise money so the organization can continue its outreach and grow the Organ Donor Registry.
“When I campaigned, a lot of my platform was to bring awareness to organ and tissue donation,” said Bowman.
Bowman and the circuit court clerk’s office have several fundraisers planned this year to help support Trust For Life.
“Our goal is always $10,000,” she said.
They have a raffle planned for later in the year and a Jail and Bail event on Thursday, May 19. Bowman will be dressed up as Madea and will be put in jail until $5,000 is raised to “bail her out.”
To register to be a deceased organ, eye, and tissue donor, visit RegisterMe.org. To learn more about organ donation, visit DonateLifeKY.org. People can still register to be organ donors when getting their driver’s license, even though it is no longer at the circuit court clerk’s office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.