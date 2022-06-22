As the store’s one year anniversary nears, Simply Poured coffee shop, located in Madisonville has some exciting news to share, although owner Melissa Savino plans to keep most of the details under wraps until later this summer and early fall.
“We are most excited about being able to provide more seating, work areas, and cozy areas as well as a more in depth menu and options for our guests,” Savino said.
The plan is to add more seating with a window bar and power outlets along with a comfortable area with chairs and couches where people can set up to do some work, or simply browse the internet while sipping on their coffee or cappuccino drink.
“We will be expanding our retail area to offer a wider selection of coffee and mugs, along with vendor spaces that stay within the coffee shop theme. We do plan on expanding the menu and adding new items, but for now we are keeping that a surprise.”
Some future plans will include a lecture series with local business owners which will feature topics such as interior design and floral decorating/arranging.
Savino shared that Simply Poured is excited to continue to grow and be able to spread their love for coffee in the community.
For more information and updates be sure to visit Simply Poured on Facebook.
