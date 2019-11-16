Calling it a "Tree"-mendous success, organizers of the 49th annual Woman's Club Christmas Auction were all smiles after Thursday night's fundraiser.
The auction is the Woman's Club of Madisonville's only fundraiser for the year. In years past, the auction has raised more than $10,000. This year's totals won't be in until next week; however, club treasurer Janice Taylor said those figures could be even higher this time around.
"What I have noticed, as the members have brought their silent auction and live auction items, they are just fantastic," said organizer Donna Strickland. "We have a wonderful selection of baked goods over here. I feel really good about (the event). Our ticket sales have been strong, very comparable to last year's 200 attendees."
Each year the auction gets bigger and better, said club president Gretchen Butler.
"The gifts seem to get
See Club/Page A4
bigger and nicer. It's lots of fun," she said. "Our hope is the more money we raise from (the auction), we can give more donations. All of the funds go straight back to the community."
The Woman's Club uses the money raised from the auction to support several local organizations. From Happy Feet to the resource centers at the county schools to various nonprofits, the club donates all money raised -- but their goal is to be hands-on with the places in which they give.
"We don't want to just be those people that give money," said Butler. "We really want to help out. A bunch of us helped out with Habitat for Humanity a couple of weeks ago and so we try to do things that aren't just sitting back and raising money. It's important for us to be involved in the community."
With 216 women in attendance, the event brought in people from all over the area.
"My friend, Sue Thomas, I come with her every year," said Providence resident Judy Mitchell. "I think the table decorations get more beautiful every year."
The tables were adorned with a variety of Christmas trees and Christmas-themed decorations.
"We started decorating this morning at about 8 a.m. and finished decorating around 1 p.m.," said Butler. "Some people decorate their own tables, and then we have a crew that comes in and somehow gather stuff from their own house and pull the decorations together, and it's a lot of fun."
One of the table decorators, Mary Jo Bauer, was impressed with the finished product.
"I was here this morning, decorating our table, and the gifts (for the auction), and everything is fantastic," she said. "It's a nice evening, it always is."
For Bauer, the purpose of the auction means so much.
"Providing funding and assistance to a lot of community services, that's the whole purpose of it," she said.
First-time "Tree"mendous auction attendee, Dianne P'Pool, said she was impressed by the decorations and the purpose of the auction.
"These people are so talented," she said. "I'm impressed by the women that decorate the tables. I'm impressed that the money they raise goes to charity. I'm impressed by the quality of the products they offer. I mean, this is their only fundraiser, to my understanding, and I think it's amazing that they have this kind of turnout."
