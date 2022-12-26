The conference room at Sanctuary, Inc. was overflowing with Nerf blasters, puzzles, Baby Alive dolls, roller skates and more in the days before Christmas.
Sanctuary, Inc. is a nonprofit agency providing healing services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence within the counties of Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg.
The children of nearly 50 Sanctuary clients had gifts under their tree thanks to donations from numerous individuals, local businesses and “The Today Show.”
“We asked people on Facebook, and we had a lot of people donate,” said Sanctuary housing coordinator Raneisha Leavell. “(The Today Show) donated in the past, so they reached back out.”
Any client who lived at Sanctuary or utilized its services in 2022 was asked to turn in a wish list for their children in November, and gifts started pouring in Dec. 12.
Leavell said family sizes ranged from 1 to 8 children.
“Financial hardships can be difficult, but especially around the holidays,” Leavell said. “If we can help lighten the load, we try. Our community is great and helped tremendously.”
Residential case manager Ashley Hughes-Davis said one client cried as they loaded the gifts in her car.
“She has two boys and a new baby, so I could tell she really appreciated this,” Hughes-Davis said.
Stephanie Joshua, director of emergency services, said the community rallies around Sanctuary during Christmas each year.
Some of the holiday donors this year included Guthrie Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, 5 Star Media Group, Kentucky State Penitentiary, White Drive Motors and Steering, Kay Jewelers, Sherwin Williams, Fortera Bank, University Heights Academy students, Hopkinsville Electric System, Madisonville Kentucky Legal Aid, New Work Fellowship, First United Methodist, Farm Credit Mid-America and Naomi’s Chapter No. 6.
Sanctuary, Inc. provides emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you are in crisis, call 800-766-0000.
— Zirconia A. Vansauwa is the Sanctuary Inc. communications and community engagement coordinator
