Students across Kentucky are staying active with their local 4-H clubs in several ways as competitions continue with virtual presentations from livestock to communications for the first time.
Although 4-H camp is canceled this year, students who planned to attend are finding ways to bring the camp experience home.
Rising 10th-grader Sydney Dickerson placed first in her age group for Hopkins County’s communications contest by producing a demonstration entitled “The Process of Corn.”
“It was different because of not being able to be in front of a crowd,” she said.
Hopkins County Extension Agent Conner Cooper said that life has to go on for students.
“They’ve been through a lot — as we all have — but it’s hard to put yourself in a high schooler’s shoes and try to picture what the end of their spring semester looked like,” he said. “As much normal as we can give them, I think it just contributes to how they’re going to recover from what COVID-19 looks like to them.”
Cooper said 4-H wants to be there as much as possible for students to help them escape from reality for a bit, and give them a place to utilize their talents.
To submit her demonstration for the county competition, Dickerson had to record herself. She said it was strange. She felt like she messed up more because she was saying it to a camera, instead of people.
After winning first in the county, students then submit their presentation to compete for top place in their area and then state.
“Friday was the last day for us to have these guys submit to the area contest,” said Cooper. “Fingers are crossed, and we wish them the best of luck. We know they’re going to represent Hopkins County well.”
Lucas Arnold, a Junior at Madisonville North Hopkins High School who received first place in his age group in the county for a mock interview, said this year was challenging.
“Not being in person with the people you are talking to, and I like to talk in person, I don’t like to do things over the phone,” he said. “It has been challenging, but I’ve been able to adapt a lot. It’s still enjoyable, but its a lot more difficult doing it over the phone.”
Cooper said both Dickerson and Arnold had been competing in their events for a few years, with Arnold qualifying for state the last four years.
“They both have a passion for doing their speeches and their demonstrations,” he said. “Honestly, they’re just two excellent kids.”
Arnold, whose mom, Kelly Arnold, was an extension agent in Hopkins County, said 4-H had been a big part of his life, and since he was little, he has attended the West 4-H camp in Dawson Springs. Because of the pandemic, last week, 4-H announced they were canceling all camp programs for the summer.
“I was really sad to hear about camp, it’s going to affect me a lot, not being able to go this year because it’s just an excellent experience for everybody,” said Arnold.
West Kentucky camp has launched camp boxes for students to have a piece of camp at home, said camp director Nicole Blanzy.
“We serve all 120 counties in Kentucky. Campers come and stay anywhere from four to five days with us. While they’re here, we do all kinds of activities like ‘Sallying Down the Alley’ and swimming, and they have classes like archery and challenge courses,” she said. “We wanted to pack up a little bit of what camp is and send it out to all of those campers who are going to miss this place so badly.”
Camp boxes can be ordered on their website, bit.ly/4-H_CampBox. Currently, there are six boxes on their site, Blanzy said each has mystery items. One box is adventure-based, inside is an activity that can be done indoors, something that can be done on the front porch or back yard and something that can be done in a neighborhood.
“The biggest part of the summer camp program is the connection and the friendships that we build here, so for us, we can’t pack that in a box, but at least it gives our camper the opportunity to connect with this space and the memories that they have here,” said Blanzy.
