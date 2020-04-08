With 40-plus years in the business, Bluegrass Pharmacy owner Gary Russell has seen it all — but he admits the current pandemic facing the nation has brought on a different set of issues.
“A lot of people can’t do without our service,” said Russell, who is also a pharmacist. “We’ve always had a heart for service anyway so we’re up to the challenge.”
Russell said though it is different, not much has really changed for their daily operations.
“It’s not really anything different than what we do on a day-to-day basis. We just have to be a little more cautious with how we give that service,” he said. “It’s something we do every day so it hasn’t really changed too much for us. We’ve always delivered, and we’ve always had a drive-thru window that was set up for a time such as this.”
Russell’s son Nick, who is also a pharmacist at Bluegrass, said they offer a drive-thru, delivery and curbside service. But the most significant difference now is that they aren’t face to face with their patients.
“I think the main thing is we do not have that patient interaction as far as in the store right there in front of you, which makes it different,” he said. “As far as pharmacists, we’re kind of that access for health care on the front end, and we’re really not getting that right now, outside of the phone and the drive-thru. But it’s just not the same as seeing patients face to face.”
Bluegrass delivers prescriptions to several nursing homes around the county, and Gary said they are getting used to the new normal of dropping off the prescriptions rather than taking them inside.
For the last month, pharmacies have operated under an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear, which allowed them to dispense emergency refills of up to a 30 day supply of any controlled medication. That provision expires today, but is subject to renewal.
“In Kentucky, we’re able to, as a pharmacy, fill prescriptions, one time on maintenance things without the authorization of their doctor,” said Gary Russell. “That’s something that’s kind of new. Normally, we would have to contact the doctor on everything we do.”
In this time of precautions and safety, Nick said they are wearing gloves and cleaning around their store regularly.
“Things that we get from our wholesalers, we’re wiping down totes and wiping down bottles before we put them up,” he said. “A lot of that has just been more cautious and more conscious.”
One of Bluegrass Pharmacy’s core tenets is serving their community.
“We look at ourselves as life dispensers. We’re helping facilitate that through what gets passed from our hands to other people,” Nick said. “It all comes back to the patients. There are life-saving medications that go through our doors every single day that keep people healthy and keep the quality of life up. What keeps us going is the person on the other side of the phone or the drive-thru or at our curbside.”
Bluegrass Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They have expanded their delivery area and will deliver all over Hopkins County.
