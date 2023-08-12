The Hopkins County Farm Bureau will hold its Annual Hopkins County Meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Ballard Convention Center.
Taylor Pollard, the Hopkins County Farm Bureau Federation secretary, said the event will discuss what Farm Bureau is doing besides insurance.
“The public is invited just to get an idea of what Farm Bureau is doing rather than just selling insurance,” she said.
There will be some local representatives at the event, including Wade Williams and a representative for Jamie Comer.
“Sometimes we do give them the opportunity to speak on things they may be doing like at Washington for us in the representation of our county and our state,” said Pollard.
Three farms are going to be recognized as Legacy Farms. She said that is a program Farm Bureau started this year for farms that have been in the county for multiple generations.
Madison Ramage, a local musician, will be performing during the event, and Country Cupboard will be catering. Pollard said they also have door prizes that will be given away throughout the night from country hams to donated items from local businesses.
The public can purchase tickets at $10 per person from either the Farm Bureau office on Center Street or on Nebo Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.