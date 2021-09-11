The Madisonville Tree Board met Thursday morning at Mahr Park Arboretum to discuss possible planting locations for trees in a proposition that Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton gave the board earlier this year.
At an Arbor Day tree dedication in April, Cotton told members of the tree board that he was ready to donate $5,000 to the board to increase tree planting in the city, leaving the location of the trees up to the board.
Board member Rich Hane said the project is still in the early stages as the board is looking to see how many trees that money will get the board, and how much work the upkeep will be.
Hane said he had compiled a list of possible locations after visiting the walking trails in the parks in Madisonville but said that he also wanted the input of the board.
“Because we can influence and see so many people, it is really good for us to plant trees along the walking trails as much as we can,” he said.
He said that the board also needed to be mindful of projects going on at the parks in the city.
Hane also said that this project could work with the Mahr Park Arboretum’s reforestation plan, which would eventually upgrade the Arboretum status from level one to level two.
“We are currently at level one, which identifies 25 different plant species,” said Mahr Park Arboretum Director Ashton Robinson. “To be level two, you have to identify 100 plant species.”
Robinson said the list is still being worked on, and that this is only for Mark Park Arboretum.
Another meeting time has not yet been set.
For more information and updates about the Madisonville Tree Board, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madisonvilletreeboard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.