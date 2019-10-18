Back in Time

Submitted photo

In another photo from a collection of Jane Jackson pictures, this undated image is thought to have been taken in front of a shoe store on Center Street in Madisonville. The man on the left is not identified, but Otto Corum, center, and James Robinson, right, were. The store is listed as "possibly" Sternsteins. If you have additional information, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.