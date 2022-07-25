The mullet is one of the most iconic haircuts of the 1980s, gracing the heads of everyone from rock stars to country music singers to Hollywood actors.
Often described with the phrase “business in the front, party in the back,” there is a growing nationwide movement to see the once popular hairstyle return to prominence, and organizers of an event at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair are doing their part to make that dream a reality.
Everyone with mullet is urged to come out to the fair on Friday night and show-off their stylish mane at the first ever Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Mullet Contest.
According to the event organizer, Kristen Brown, after fair board members had been contacted about fairs in surrounding counties having similar contests, she was asked about making in a reality in Madisonville.
Registration will be open on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the karaoke tent on the midway. Contestants will be broken up into three groups: 5-10, 11-16, and 17 years old and up.
“It is open to all sexes,” said Brown. “That really wasn’t something we were anticipating, but we received a lot of calls and messages wanting to know if women could participate.”
The winner in each class will receive a $50 cash prize, while the first runner-up in each will get $25.
“Just dress to impress,” she said. “We are hoping to have a big turnout so that we can make this an annual event.”
